UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,847 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.10. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $89.06 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

