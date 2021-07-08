UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 578.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $6,097,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $503,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

