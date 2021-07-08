UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of PWC opened at $121.34 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a one year low of $88.75 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

