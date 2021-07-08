UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of CoreCivic worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

