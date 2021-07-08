UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth about $28,507,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Rambus by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

