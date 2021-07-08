UBS Group AG Sells 18,025 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 604,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 439,427 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of South Jersey Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

