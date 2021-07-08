UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €20.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.49 ($28.82).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €21.62 ($25.43) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.53. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

