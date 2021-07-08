UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 254.91, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.