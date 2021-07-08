Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003597 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $231.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00124701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00168492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,953.81 or 1.00798749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00956332 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

