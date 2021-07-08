UniLayer (LAYER) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $6.31 million and $3.03 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00869539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044156 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,065,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

