Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,304.64 ($56.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,272.68. The stock has a market cap of £112.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

