United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Up 3.3%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.47. 11,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,401,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

