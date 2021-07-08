United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,505,125 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

In other United States Antimony news, CEO John C. Gustavsen bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United States Antimony by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.