UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post earnings of $4.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $411.66 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $287.10 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.