Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,982 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:UTI opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

