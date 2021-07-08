UnMarshal Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $819,294.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00129151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00170885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,645.08 or 1.00024679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00977520 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

