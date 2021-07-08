Upfiring (UFR) Price Tops $0.0492

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,757.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00226821 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001411 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00769388 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

