UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $816,726.90 and $185,712.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00128971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00171468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,426.47 or 0.99704847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00973198 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

