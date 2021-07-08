Urus Price Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $243,139.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00026934 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00057404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.35 or 0.00868642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

