US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of US Ecology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

