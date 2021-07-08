US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.70.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.31. 79,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,829. US Foods has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

