V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140,151 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $893,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.61. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

