Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

VACC stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84. Vaccitech has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.99.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaccitech will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccitech news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd bought 125,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $10,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875 in the last three months.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

