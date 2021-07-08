Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $23.80. Valhi shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 21 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Valhi by 55,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valhi in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Valhi by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Valhi by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 61,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Valhi by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

