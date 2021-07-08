VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

