Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,706 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $34,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 110,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,175,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $186.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.