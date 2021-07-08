Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,449,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after buying an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after buying an additional 201,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

