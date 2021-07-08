Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

VT opened at $104.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $75.95 and a 1-year high of $104.51.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.