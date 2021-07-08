Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,671 shares of company stock worth $5,672,299. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

VRNS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,100. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.73.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

