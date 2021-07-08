VAULT Price Down 18.6% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $4.00 or 0.00012104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $802.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,601 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

