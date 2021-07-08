Veil Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $595.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,879.29 or 1.00037796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.01328939 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.49 or 0.00372690 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00385859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005916 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

