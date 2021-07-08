Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Sold by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP decreased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 50.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,775 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,731,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,499,266 shares of company stock valued at $55,685,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLDR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

