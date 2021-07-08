Venator Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Levi Strauss & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,863 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 150,590 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $5,232,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $27.68. 31,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

