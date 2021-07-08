Venator Capital Management Ltd. Invests $311,000 in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APSG remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. 132,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,090. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

