Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.86

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1504868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
