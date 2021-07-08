Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.86

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.86 and last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1504868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSPR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% during the first quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

