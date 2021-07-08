Viacoin Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and $211,208.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.00399858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,622 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

