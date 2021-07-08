Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,064 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $439,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.9% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $18,670,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $72.89 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.