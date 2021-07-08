Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,101 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $203.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $203.55.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

