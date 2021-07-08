Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,021 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 324,107 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,371,000 after acquiring an additional 323,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 280,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.40 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.