Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.3% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 78.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

