Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $110.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion, a PE ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.89 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

