Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.