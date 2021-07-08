VINchain (VIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.36 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $184,627.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.48 or 0.00913222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00044215 BTC.

About VINchain

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.