Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCISY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $27.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20. Vinci has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

