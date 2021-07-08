Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. 10,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 357.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

