Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:AIO opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $29.97.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, Director Alan Rappaport bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.