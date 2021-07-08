Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Get Vista Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.