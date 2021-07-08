Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Barclays

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ VC opened at $115.03 on Wednesday. Visteon has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Visteon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $2,285,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Visteon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $932,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

