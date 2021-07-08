VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $30.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

VZIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,848. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. Analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $16,741,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $15,843,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

