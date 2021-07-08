Voce Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 179,699 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Voce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Viemed Healthcare comprises approximately 0.8% of Voce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Voce Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $18,328,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 283.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 3,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.36. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $282.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 21.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

